Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 3.7%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98. 730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 277,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The firm has a market cap of $589.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

