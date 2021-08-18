PowerPool (CVP) Price Reaches $1.40 on Top Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $46.88 million and $6.70 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00003127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00057244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.22 or 0.00844661 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00104505 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,723 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

