Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.15. Post reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion.

POST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Post by 111,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Post by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,053 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE POST traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,981. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Post has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

