PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 47,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 605,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PolyPid by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 72,921 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PolyPid by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PolyPid by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

PYPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PolyPid in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

PolyPid stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $135.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.29. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that PolyPid will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

