Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Short Interest Up 53.8% in July

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AUCOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

