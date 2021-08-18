PolkaWar Price Tops $0.34 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00127298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00150559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,341.15 or 1.00105873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.81 or 0.00887127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,250,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

