POA Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. POA has a total market capitalization of $11.72 million and $395,224.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, POA has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,723,410 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.