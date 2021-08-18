Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) PT Raised to C$4.75

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PAZRF opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.