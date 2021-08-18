Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,339,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $8,258,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 182,586 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 346.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 112,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 683,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 201,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,325.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

PBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:PBI opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 2.69. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.