Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.15.

MGY opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.61.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,376,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 204,008 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,289,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after acquiring an additional 927,512 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.