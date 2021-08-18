Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

MUR stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.24. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

