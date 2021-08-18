Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.29 and last traded at C$11.29. 18,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 210,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.

The company has a market cap of C$376.63 million and a P/E ratio of -74.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.