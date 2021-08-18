Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,194 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment comprises 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $57,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,288. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.