Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $39.78 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,606 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.48. 381,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,615,164. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.