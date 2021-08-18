Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $20.72 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,221 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,729. The company has a market cap of $251.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

