Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 802.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

MS stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 682,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,174. The stock has a market cap of $186.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

