Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $24,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Commvault Systems by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 69.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $225,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at $759,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,491 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,339. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

CVLT traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,458. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.64, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.25.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.