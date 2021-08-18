Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Shares Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,130 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTOCU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,275. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

