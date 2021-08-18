PIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. One PIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00053210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00129814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00150276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,663.55 or 1.00003169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00885963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.23 or 0.06827321 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

