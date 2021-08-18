PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 48.4% in July

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:PNI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,650. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.