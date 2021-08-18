PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 48.4% in July

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:PNI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,650. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $12.14.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.