PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 59,000 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $167,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $172,458.59.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $21,199.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $12,300.60.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

PHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PHX Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

