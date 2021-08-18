Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $62.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $117,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,746 shares of company stock worth $8,308,844. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Phreesia by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Phreesia by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,204. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.