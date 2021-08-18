Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr Sells 5,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richelle E. Burr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00.

NASDAQ PLAB remained flat at $$12.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,320. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $805.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,117,000. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 99,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 76,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 120,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in Photronics by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 88,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 61,125 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

