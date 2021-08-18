Phoenixcoin (PXC) One Day Volume Tops $245.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $245.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,637.51 or 0.99970268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00036879 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.07 or 0.00990275 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00356798 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.56 or 0.00454673 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006617 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00076430 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,928,575 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

