PHI Token (PHI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, PHI Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PHI Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a market cap of $1.16 million and $169.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00057709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.00856231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00047983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00104837 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI Token (PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

