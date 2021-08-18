PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

PHAS opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $138.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

