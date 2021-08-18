PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Director Clay Thorp Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Director Clay Thorp purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 325,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,720. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHAS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

