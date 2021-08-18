Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $10.40

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.05. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $649.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pharming Group by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.