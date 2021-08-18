PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 304 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 393,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,576,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.56. 595,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

