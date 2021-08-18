PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,030. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.17.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

