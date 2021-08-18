Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in July

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.5 days.

OTCMKTS:POFCF remained flat at $$1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59. Petrofac has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.40.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

