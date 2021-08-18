Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 411,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.78. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 18.28%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.2153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

