Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.72. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

PRGO stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.19. 6,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2,214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 137,165 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $6,953,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,168,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

