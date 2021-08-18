Periphas Capital Partnering (NYSE:PCPC) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31.

Get Periphas Capital Partnering alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCPC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Periphas Capital Partnering during the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Periphas Capital Partnering during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Periphas Capital Partnering during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Periphas Capital Partnering by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 339,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Periphas Capital Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Periphas Capital Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.