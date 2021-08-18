PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $793,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 165.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

