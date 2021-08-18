PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0059 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $268,961.58 and $81.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00088450 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,081,971 coins and its circulating supply is 45,841,791 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

