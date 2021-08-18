Pepemon Pepeballs Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $138,131.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $105.86 or 0.00236827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $138,131.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00057215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.00831882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00100383 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

