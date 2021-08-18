Peoples Bank OH Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $246,890,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 6.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in The Boeing by 29.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 8.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.18. 533,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,869,038. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.81. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

