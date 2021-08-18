Peoples Bank OH Invests $343,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.39. The company had a trading volume of 84,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.