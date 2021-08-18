Peoples Bank OH Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.12. The company had a trading volume of 165,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $220.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.75 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

