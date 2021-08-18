Peoples Bank OH Buys 893 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.80. 90,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.86. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

