Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 286.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after acquiring an additional 150,364 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,181,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,982,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

