Peony Market Cap Tops $10.55 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Peony has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and $32,749.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00058664 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000658 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 18,950,871 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

