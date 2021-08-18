Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.15% of Pentair worth $16,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, raised their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

