PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $22,037,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after buying an additional 971,638 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $15,285,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,571,000 after acquiring an additional 667,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 545,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.