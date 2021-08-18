PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. PennantPark Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment stock remained flat at $$6.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,714. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

