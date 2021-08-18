Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Shares of PENN opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

