Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Gap Down to $32.78

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.78, but opened at $31.49. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 4 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $620.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $110,973.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,880.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $657,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

