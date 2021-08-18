PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

PCSB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Shares of PCSB Financial stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $297.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.66. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 20.79%.

In other PCSB Financial news, Director Matthew G. Mccrosson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCSB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.