PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 2.8% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 37.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 337.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

ENB traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 80,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,183. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.17%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.